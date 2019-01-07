AUGUSTA — The Cony boys basketball team found success beyond the arc to land a big Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference victory.

Dakota Dearborn scored 17 points and Cony made 11 of 20 3-pointers en route to a 62-58 victory over Medomak Valley in Augusta.

Kyle Douin had 14 points for Cony (7-2). Simon McCormick added 10 points, six steals and six assists for the Rams, while Ian Bowers grabbed 10 rebounds.

Trevor Brown led Medomak (6-3) with 18 points, while Gabe Allaire added 15.

ERSKINE 57, GARDINER 52: Caden Turcotte scored 16 points and Braden Soule added 13 points to lead the Eagles to a KVAC A victory over the Tigers in Gardiner.

Austin Dunn added nine points for the Eagles (5-4).

Logan Carleton led the Tigers (1-7) with 26 points. Ryan Johnson added 10 points.

SKOWHEGAN 47, NOKOMIS 34: Marcus Christopher scored 18 points to lead the Indians to a KVAC A win over the Warriors in Skowhegan.

Carter Hunt scored 13 points for the Indians (3-5), while Chase Carey added 10 points.

Cody Marquis led Nokomis (0-9) with 16 points.

VALLEY 46, TEMPLE ACADEMY 37: Joey Thomas had 12 points and five assists to lead the Cavaliers to an East/West victory in Bingham.

Keegan Farnham scored 11 points, while Mason Wyman had eight points and 13 rebounds for Valley (6-3). Spencer Hunnewell had seven steals.

Stevo Kruta led the Bereans (6-3) with 11 points.

LEAVITT 70, MARANACOOK 63: Duncan Rogers scored 15 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Black Bears, who fell to the Hornets in Turner.

Mitch Root scored 13 points, while Cashman McClure added 10 points for Maranacook (6-2).

Michael Hathaway led Leavitt (8-0) with 24 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOUNT VIEW 41, OCEANSIDE 38: Hannah Coolen scored 20 points and was a perfect 8 for 8 in free throws in the fourth quarter to lead the Mustangs to a KVAC B win over the Mariners in Thorndike.

Shala Davis added 14 points for Mount View (2-5). The Mustangs were 12 of 16 from the foul line during the contest.

Hope Butler scored six points for Oceanside (3-6).

TEMPLE ACADEMY 40, VALLEY 38: Deleyni Carr scored 15 points to lead the Bereans to and East/West win over the Cavaliers in Waterville.

Hannah Hubbard scored 13 points, while Olivia Baker had 10 points for Temple (6-2).

Kendra Sweet had 14 points, while Kennedy Savoy had 12 points for Valley (6-3).

WATERVILLE 50, BELFAST 25: Sadie Garling scored 13 points to lead the Purple Panthers to the KVAC win in Belfast.

Abigail Saucier and Kali Thompson had 10 points apiece for Waterville (9-0).

Lillie Mitchell led Belfast (0-9) with eight points.

LEAVITT 60, MARANACOOK 45: Alison Noniwiecz scored 15 points as the Hornets took the KVAC victory in Readfield.

Taylor White added 12 points for Leavitt (3-5), while Emma Chiasson scored 11.

Anna Drillen led the Black Bears (5-3) with 14 points, while Gabby Green had eight points and nine rebounds. Haylee Weeks scored eight points.

