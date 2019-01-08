A crash on the Maine Turnpike is caused delays during a morning commute already hampered by snow.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile 29 between the Biddeford and Kennebunk exits, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Maine State Police on scene said the left lane was closed while the crash was cleared. All lanes reopened by 8:30 a.m.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the turnpike because of snow.

Snow moved into the area overnight and is expected to amount to several inches before a switch to rain later Tuesday. There will be snow again on Wednesday, but that storm is expected to bring lesser amounts of precipitation in southern and coastal area, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state.

The weather service reported 1.5 inches of snow n Gray and 1.3 inches of snow in Portland at 8 a.m.

Many school districts in York and Cumberland counties delayed the start of school by two hours Tuesday morning. A complete list of delays and closing is available here.

