A Westbrook teenager has gone missing, and the police are asking for the public’s help locating her.
Bridget Kelley, 17, was reported missing to the Westbrook Police Department Dec. 26, and was last seen at her home on Christmas night. She was wearing a gray Nike sweat suit with black Ugg boots. She was carrying an aqua-colored L.L. Bean backpack.
Kelley currently has red hair and a piercing above her lip.
This is the third time since last summer that police have issued a public alert after Kelley went missing. Both earlier instances were in August.
Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said Kelley has been reported missing multiple times, and the police have asked the public for help in three of the cases. Roberts did not know the total number of times Kelley has been reported missing.
Anyone with information about Kelley’s whereabouts should contact the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644.
