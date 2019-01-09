Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Treasurer Henry Beck plan to move forward soon with the sale of $15 million in senior housing bonds that were approved by voters three years ago but have yet to be tapped.

Former Gov. Paul LePage offered a range for reasons – some financial, others political – for his refusal to authorize the sale of the bonds. In November 2015, 69 percent of voters endorsed the $15 million borrowing package in order to help pay for construction of badly needed senior housing units and to weatherize or repair existing buildings.

Mills and Beck – both Democrats – indicated this week that they plan to act on the bonds.

“Governor Mills intends to sign the senior housing bonds in the coming weeks and, moving forward, will authorize the sale of voter-approved bonds in a timely manner,” Mills spokesman Scott Ogden said.

Beck, a former lawmaker who was sworn in as state treasurer on Tuesday, said he hopes to use “internal transfers” to free up $500,000 for weatherization and repair projects before the full bond package can be sold this spring. The state typically sells on the bond market twice a year, in the spring and fall.

There are an estimated $264 million in bonds that have been authorized but have yet to be sold. That figure includes $200 million in bonds approved by Maine voters last November for roads and bridges, wastewater infrastructure, and investments at Maine’s universities and community colleges.

Beck said Tuesday in an interview that he believes the recent changes in state government – notably Mills’ election – would lead to “a new era of cooperation.” In remarks to those gathered to watch the swearing-in ceremonies for constitutional officers, Beck thanked former Treasurer Terry Hayes for ensuring a “smooth transition” but said he was eager to get to work.

“In the coming weeks, my office will be taking steps to prepare quicker deployment of portions of approved bonds through internal transfers where prudent and where possible,” Beck said. “I do believe that Maine government must (be) a size that we can afford, but we cannot afford to ignore pressing problems.”

LePage was conservative in his approach toward bonds – a form of state borrowing – as he sought to bolster the state’s credit rating. But LePage also repeatedly attempted to use bond packages as political leverage in other policy fights with state lawmakers, frustrating groups that were banking on bond proceeds to carry out projects.

In the case of the senior housing bonds, LePage offered various reasons for his refusal to authorize the bond sale. Those ranged from concerns about taking on too much state debt to unsubstantiated allegations that the bond bill was written “to help two or three people become millionaires overnight.”

Others saw political motivations in LePage’s refusal. The original bond bill was sponsored by one of LePage’s top political rivals, former Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves of North Berwick.

This story will be updated.

