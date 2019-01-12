A Portland woman remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a head-on crash Thursday night in Sidney.

Michelle Naughton, 40, who is in the intensive care unit, was injured while driving south in a 2003 Buick Regal on Route 27 at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Dodge Journey SUV driven by Christopher Blodgett, 35, of Gardiner.

Naughton suffered critical injuries to one of her legs and her neck, according to Maine State Police.

She was flown by a medical helicopter from MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta to Maine Medical Center.

Blodgett and a passenger in Naughton’s vehicle received minor injuries.

