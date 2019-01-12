Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro was elected Saturday to a top Maine Republican Party position despite concerns raised by a challenger that he would be too politically divisive.

Isgro was elected to the position to vice chair of the state Republican party, according to the group’s Twitter account. Demi Kouzounas was re-elected to the post of chair.

Isgro had been among three candidates vying for the vice chair post. The other two were former state representative and House minority leader Ken Fredette, of Newport, and Bangor School Committee member and Penobscot County Treasurer John Hiatt.

Hiatt said in an interview earlier this week that he had been running against Isgro specifically over the mayor’s controversial tweet last year in which he told the Parkland shooting survivor and high school student David Hogg to “eat it.”

The election of party officers in Augusta comes as Republicans statewide are trying to figure out a path forward following the loss of the governor’s mansion and state Senate. Democrats also control the Maine House.

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage had urged Maine Republicans to maintain the same leadership at the Maine GOP. Meanwhile, some Republicans were calling for an overhaul.

Democrats boosted by out-of-state money won in November on strident promises of expanding access to health care amid rising medical costs and an opioid crisis.

GOP Vice Chair Ryan Lorrain, who was not running for re-election, said Republican messages about financial stability under LePage failed to strike an emotional chord with voters.

Lorrain told the Morning Sentinel earlier this week that Isgro misled him in prior conversations about his interest in the future of the Maine Republican Party’s leadership.

“He had contacted me about a month ago and asked if I was going to be running (for vice chairman). At the time, I was planning on it, and he said he wasn’t going to,” said Lorrain. “Next thing I know — from other people — he was apparently running the entire time.”

