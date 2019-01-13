The condition of a Portland woman who was critically injured in a Sidney head-on crash improved to serious at Maine Medical Center on Sunday.

Michelle Naughton, 40, had been in critical conditions at Maine Medical Center since a crash on Route 27 Thursday at about 6:30 p.m.

Naughton was hurt when her 2003 Buick Regal crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Dodge Journey SUV driven by Christopher Blodgett, 35, of Gardiner.

She was flown by medical helicopter from MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta to the Portland hospital.

Blodgett and a passenger in Naughton’s car received minor injuries in the crash.

