The condition of a Portland woman who was critically injured in a Sidney head-on crash improved to serious at Maine Medical Center on Sunday.
Michelle Naughton, 40, had been in critical conditions at Maine Medical Center since a crash on Route 27 Thursday at about 6:30 p.m.
Naughton was hurt when her 2003 Buick Regal crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Dodge Journey SUV driven by Christopher Blodgett, 35, of Gardiner.
She was flown by medical helicopter from MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta to the Portland hospital.
Blodgett and a passenger in Naughton’s car received minor injuries in the crash.
Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:
-
Local & State
Sidney crash victim improves at hospital
-
Nation & World
Her furloughed husband missed a paycheck on Friday...
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: 'The Song for the Unsung,' by Wesley McNair
-
Green Plate Special
Recipe: Double Garlic, Anchovy and Chickpea Pasta
-
News
Democrats looking to finally tackle climate impacts to Gulf of Maine