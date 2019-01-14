Gov. Janet Mills is expected to announce the final nominee for a Cabinet post this week as lawmakers gear up for confirmation hearings on her selections to lead state agencies.

Mills, a Democrat who took office earlier this month, has yet to nominate anyone to serve as commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Depending on the timing of the announcement, the nomination could coincide with the 78th Annual Maine Agricultural Trades Show taking place at the Augusta Civic Center from Tuesday until Thursday.

“From protecting the food we eat to stopping forest fires to helping farmers and much more, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is a critical agency with a tremendous impact on our state,” Mills said in a statement. “I have interviewed a number of excellent, highly-qualified candidates and look forward to making an announcement about my nominee this week.”

Also Monday, the Mills administration officially posted the names of the other 14 Cabinet-level nominees. That kick-starts the 45-day clock for the Legislature to hold committee hearings and schedule Senate votes on the nominations.

Few of Mills’ nominees have, to date, generated much controversy, although the confirmation hearings for some individuals are likely to spark lively questioning from Republican lawmakers as well as opposition from speakers. Mills is the first woman to serve as governor and, so far, has nominated seven women to lead the 14 state agencies that comprise her Cabinet. A 15th position, the executive director of the Workers’ Compensation Board, is also subject to Senate approval.

The 14 nominations announced to date are:

* Patrick Keliher to continue serving as commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources.

* Anne Head to continue serving as commissioner of the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.

* Major General Douglas Farnham to continue serving as commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management.

* Jerry Reid for commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.

* Michael Sauschuck for commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

* Randall Liberty for commissioner of the Department of Corrections.

* Heather Johnson for commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

* Pender Makin for commissioner of the Department of Education.

* Laura Fortman for commissioner of the Department of Labor.

* Jeanne Lambrew for commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.

* Kirsten Figueroa for commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

* Judith Camuso for the Commissioner of the Department of Inland, Fisheries and Wildlife.

* Bruce Van Note for commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

* John Rohde for executive director of the Workers’ Compensation Board.

