Gov.-elect Janet Mills will take the oath of office Wednesday in Augusta, becoming Maine’s 75th governor and the first woman to hold the chief executive position in the state’s nearly 200-year history.

Mills, a Democrat who has served as Maine’s attorney general since 2013, will be sworn in during a ceremonial legislative session slated to begin at 6 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. She will succeed Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican who has served two terms in the Blaine House. LePage is not expected to attend tonight’s ceremony.

A Farmington resident, Mills defeated six Democratic primary contenders in June and then two opponents in the general election to become Maine’s first female governor. Her election was part of a Democratic wave that saw the party regain control of the Maine Senate, strengthen its majority in the Maine House and flip the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash and House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport will preside over tonight’s inaugural ceremonies. Mills is expected to deliver remarks after taking the oath of office.

