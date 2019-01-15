Freshman U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a 36-year-old combat veteran of the Marine Corps, has been tapped to serve on the House Armed Services Committee.

The panel oversees the funding of the American military and is considered a plum assignment for members of the 435-person House.

Golden said last month that if he snagged an assignment to the Armed Services panel he would have some leverage to look out for the interests of Bath Iron Works, the shipbuilding company that employs hundreds in his 2nd Congressional District.

The full list of committee assignments has not yet been released. It is expected to be available soon.

Some political insiders had worried that Golden’s refusal to back U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for speaker in his first vote in the House this month might relegate him to less prominent posts.

But Golden said he thought his position on the speaker’s race had been clear throughout the campaign and that it wouldn’t hold him back within the Democratic caucus.

The Republican defeated by Golden in November, Bruce Poliquin, had served on two committees, one overseeing veterans’ affairs and the Financial Services Committee, where his long background in finance was especially valuable.

The full list of House committee assignments is not yet public so it is not clear whether Golden will also serve on a second panel, which is typically the case.

Members of Congress tend to develop areas of expertise in the legislative process that adhere pretty closely to the committees on which they serve because of the detailed work required to keep up with matters each panel oversees.

Golden’s four-year military career, which included combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, gave him a grunt’s eye of the armed services that will almost certainly influence how he sees the issues that come before the committee.

The chairman of the Armed Services panel is a Washington Democrat, Adam Smith. The Republican leader on the panel is Mac Thornberry of Texas.

Smith said in a prepared statement this month that as chair, he plans to work with colleagues in both parties “to promote transparency and congressional oversight, enhance military readiness, combat inefficiency and waste” as well as pressing to “advance green technology in defense and address the threat climate change poses to our national security, fight for an inclusive military, and move towards a responsible approach to nuclear weapons.”

He is a staunch opponent of letting the military play any role in erecting a wall along the southern border of the country.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, a second-term Maine independent, serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

This story will be updated.

