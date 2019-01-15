An electrical fire in the Westbrook Community Center on Bridge Street Monday night is going to disrupt pre- and after-school programs and force some offices to temporarily move, the city’s administrator said.

Jerre Bryant said the fire was confined to a utility room which houses the panels for the electrical system and also servers for the building’s computers. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.

“It’s good in the sense that there wasn’t extensive (fire) damage,” he said, but officials are still determining the extent of damage to the electrical system.

A generator to provide electricity for heat and lights was being hooked up Tuesday morning, Bryant said.

The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. and filled the building with smoke.

Initial reports indicated the fire will knock the building out of commission for up to two months, but Bryant said he is optimistic it won’t be that long.

He said the school department uses the building for pre- and after-school care and those operations will be moved to the schools the children attend, he said. Westbrook’s general assistance program will move to the city’s public safety building, Bryant said, and a meals-on-wheels program has moved to a Little League building across the street. He said the building has electricity and is unused in mid-winter.

The program’s freezers, he said, are on wheels and workers were able to move them and reconnect them to electricity before food was damaged.

Bryant said the city will cancel all activities in the building for a least a week and then determine what to do after an assessment is made of how long it will take to make permanent repairs.

“Most of the big user groups, we have found (another space) or have an accommodation in progress,” he said. “Believe it or not, we’re in pretty good shape.”

He said officials also need to determine if they can operate the pool using the temporary generator or if that will need to be shut down to direct power to the major heat and electric systems only. They also need to assess if and which systems in the building, such as air condition, were damaged by a power surge during the fire.

