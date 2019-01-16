Hannaford Supermarkets plans to open a second location in Brunswick that would employ roughly 150 workers, the company said Wednesday.

The new store would be at Cooks Corner Shopping Mall inside the space formerly occupied by Brunswick Bookland and an adjacent space occupied by Staples. The office supply store would relocate within the plaza, at the corner of Bath and Gurnet roads, Hannaford said.

The supermarket would offer a full-service pharmacy with drive-through; Hannaford To Go, a service that allows customers to select items online and pick up their orders at the store; and a large selection of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items, it said.

The 50,000-square-foot store is expected to employ about 150 full- and part-time workers when it opens. Pending permit approval, construction work on the new store is scheduled to begin this summer.

It would be Hannaford’s 64th supermarket in Maine. The company is based in Scarborough and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dutch retail group Ahold Delhaize.

“This new location will make it even easier for Brunswick-area customers to do their grocery shopping for the week or pick up that one item they need,” Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom said in a written statement. “We are proud to be investing further in our state, bringing new jobs to the area and strengthening our relationship with the community.”

Hannaford will continue to operate its existing Brunswick location on Maine Street, to which it plans to make “substantial investments and improvements.”

