The Southern Maine Regional SWAT team was deployed in Ferry Village in South Portland on Tuesday night to assist in an ongoing drug investigation.

The call for assistance came from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency around 5:30 p.m., and required the use of an armored personnel carrier, said South Portland Police Lt. Tom Simonds.

Police activity was centered near Sawyer and High streets.

Simonds said the request was related to an active, ongoing investigation that he declined to discuss in greater detail.

“I can say there’s no ongoing threat to the public,” he said.

