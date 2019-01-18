Re: “Pending sale of Pine Point Fisherman’s Co-op raises development concerns” (Jan. 15):

The buyers, the Bayleys, have been a fixture of this area for decades. They have developed their business using local staff and many college students, providing them much-needed employment. Their restaurants serve good food and, whether on their pier or in the converted garage, bring in a lot of people, some from as far away as California. Their shipping business is known and respected nationwide and employs many Mainers as well.

They also keep their word and go out of their way to make things right if something interferes.

Because of their history, I’d take them at their word that they want to increase the business for the local clammers and lobstermen and will not change the nature of the co-op. Let’s not take a bet on someone we don’t know, but trust someone whose actions have spoken louder than words.

Steve Putnam

Old Orchard Beach

