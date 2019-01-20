What news to see that Fireball whiskey has become No. 1 in statewide liquor sales (Jan. 16, Page C1).

One might have guessed by all the empty nips along the roadside. If only it could have been Balvenie.

I shudder to think what the top sellers in beer and wine might be. “Welcome to Maine, the way life should be.”

Jack Reckitt

Standish

