What news to see that Fireball whiskey has become No. 1 in statewide liquor sales (Jan. 16, Page C1).
One might have guessed by all the empty nips along the roadside. If only it could have been Balvenie.
I shudder to think what the top sellers in beer and wine might be. “Welcome to Maine, the way life should be.”
Jack Reckitt
Standish
