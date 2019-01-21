SKOWHEGAN — Rev. Mark Tanner’s phone blew up Sunday night when the New England Patriots scored a touchdown in overtime, en route to their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

He had predicted the final score two days earlier.

On Friday, Tanner, pastor at the Skowhegan Federated Church, directed his office secretary to post a message on the big sign outside the church on Island Avenue.

It said: God doesn’t have a favorite team but the pastor does.

He then had his prediction of the final score accompany the message.

Patriots 37.

Chiefs 31.

“I would like to think it was divine intervention, but I’m not that crazy,” Tanner, 62, said by phone Monday.

He’s predicting a Patriots’ Super Bowl win Feb 3, but he won’t reveal the score.

Not yet, anyway.

This story will be updated.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: