JAY — A man was injured Tuesday evening when the snowmobile he was riding collided with a car on Route 4 in Jay.
Mark Given, 33, of Jay was driving a Ski-Doo and pulled out in front of a 2004 Ford Focus driven by Juliann Desjardins, 21, also of Jay, according to Police Chief Richard E. Caton IV.
The snowmobile and the car collided, Caton said.
Given was taken by private vehicle to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Caton said.
Given was wearing a helmet while riding his snowmobile, according to police, and airbags deployed in Desjardins’ car.
The Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted Caton at the scene.
The snowmobile and the car were destroyed, Caton said.
