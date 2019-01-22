Portland announced Tuesday that it will conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief to replace Michael Sauschuck.

Sauschuck served as the city’s police chief for six years before accepting a position in August to serve as assistant city manager.

In December, newly elected governor Janet Mills nominated Sauschuck to head the Maine Department of Public Safety, leaving Vern Malloch as Portland’s interim chief.

“Because the police chief is such a public facing position that works so closely with the various constituencies in our community, I feel it is important to conduct a competitive search process in conjunction with the public and other members of city staff,” City Manager Jon Jennings said in a news release. “I am confident this process will lead us to a well qualified and experienced chief that will be able to hit the ground running and keep current projects moving forward.”

Jennings said the city will begin a local and national advertising campaign for the chief’s job on Feb. 1. Applications will be due at the close of business March 8.

Jennings indicated that he will utilize several independent panels, including city staff, union leadership and community members, to interview and screen potential candidates before making his final choice.

Jennings said he would like to have a new police chief in place by late spring or early summer.

“I’d like to thank Chief Malloch for stepping up and leading the department during this transitional time,” Jennings said. “My decision to conduct a national search is in no way reflective of his leadership or qualifications. Chief Malloch has done a wonderful job in the interim capacity.”

