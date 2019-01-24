Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King are part of a group of lawmakers working on a new compromise to end the partial government shutdown following the failure of two partisan measures on Thursday.

Collins and King split on earlier votes on starkly different bills to end the shutdown that has furloughed roughly 800,000 federal workers, many of whom continue to work without pay. After the vote, however, they were among more than a dozen senators who spoke on the floor in support of reopening government for three weeks as negotiations continue with the President Trump over border security.

“Where I am really optimistic is the fact that 16 senators are on the floor, equally divided between the two parties, and willing to compromise,” Collins, a Republican, said during a brief speech. “Compromise is not a dirty word. It is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength.”

Some federal offices have been closed for 34 days as of Thursday amid the fight between Trump and Democrats over his insistence for more than $5 billion to build a wall – or barrier – along the U.S. border with Mexico.

While the furloughed federal employees and their families have, to date, borne the brunt of the impacts, there is growing concern that the shutdown will soon start to affect major government programs. Economists warn the shutdown is also beginning to drag on the national economy.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Senate voted on a Trump proposal that would have reopened government, offered a temporary deportation protection for 700,000 so-called “Dreamer” immigrants and provided $5.7 billion to border security funding. That proposal failed on a 51-47 vote, well short of the 60 needed to move forward.

Collins sided with her Republican colleagues in support while King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, opposed the measure.

Moments later, a Democratic bill to fund the government offices through February 8 while border security negotiations continue failed on a 52-44 vote. Both Collins and King voted in support of the Democratic measure.

Speaking during the subsequent bipartisan floor discussion, Collins said she voted for both measures despite flaws in each because her top priority was ending the harmful government shutdown.

During his floor comments, King sought to refute perceptions among some Republicans that Democrats were not acting in good faith when the said they were open to discussing border security. King pointed out that he other members of the Democratic caucus supported $1.6 billion in border funding last year.

King said the proposal to fund government programs for another three weeks will provide “breathing space” to consult with experts about where additional border security is needed and the best, most cost-effective way to accomplish it.

“Give us a breathing space, take the problem of the shutdown away, and then we can have a discussion – and debate – and find a solution through a process that’s the way it ought to be, not with a shutdown that is hanging over everyone,” King said. “That’s not the way we should be governing.”

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: