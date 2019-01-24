Dogged by delays, Maine’s recreational cannabis market is facing a new setback: the state has pulled out of a consulting deal to write market regulations.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Administrative and Financial Services withdrew from a conditional consulting deal with BOTEC Analysis Inc. of Los Angeles. This came after one of the losing bidders, Freedman & Koski of Colorado, appealed the $200,000 award, claiming a state review panel failed to give it the local preference points it deserved for teaming up with a Portland-based law firm.

The withdrawal is raising concern that the roll out of Maine’s recreational cannabis industry will be delayed beyond its expected springtime launch.

Freedman & Koski claims it would have won the bid if it had gotten proper credit for partnering with Verrill Dana, one of the largest law firms in Maine. But the state review panel deemed Verrill Dana a subcontractor rather than a co-bidder, and opted not to give Freedman & Koski any of the 10 local economic impact points available in that category. Without them, Freedman & Koski lost the bid, scoring a 64.1 out of 100 compared to BOTEC’s 70.

This week, about a month after Freedman & Koski filed its appeal, DAFS decided to follow its lawyer’s advice to rescind the BOTEC award and cancel its original request for proposals, according to Deputy Commissioner Dick Thompson. The department hopes to publish a revised request for proposals very quickly, he said. The second consulting solicitation will have tight response deadlines and require the work be done in a matter of weeks, not months.

But advocates fear this battle between two marijuana consulting titans – BOTEC helped Washington state launch its adult-use cannabis market while Freedman & Koski’s prinicpals served as the top regulators in Colorado’s adult-use marijuana market – will result in more delays in Maine’s circuitous route to legal recreational marijuana sales. Voters approved legalization at referendum in 2016, but legislative rewrites and gubernatorial resistance stalled all but home grows.

David Boyer, the president of the state chapter of Marijuana Policy Project, said he hoped that the DAFS decision might somehow speed up the process. He said new Gov. Janet Mills had vowed to “test, track and tax marijuana” while on the campaign trail rather than delay it as her predecessor, Paul LePage, had done. He said every other state that legalized marijuana in 2016 now has retail stores open.

“This is a product safer than alcohol and it’s time that adults had legal access to it,” Boyer said.

The state marijuana consultant was supposed to draft its proposed adult-use rules and regulations by the end of April so DAFS could get the legislative approvals needed to launch the commercial market in 2019. The regulations that detail some of the most important parts of a new retail market, such as licensing standards, penalties for unauthorized conduct and a seed-to-sale tracking system, require the approval of lawmakers.

Thompson did not respond to questions about whether DAFS’ new timeline includes a legislative vote on proposed rules and regulations before the session ends.

“Another delay is the last thing we need,” said Heather Sullivan of Hollis, who was active on the state legalization campaign and now works in the industry. “There is no way we are going to start the consultant process all over again and get those rules written in time to get a vote in both houses before they break for summer. Maine was one of the first in New England to legalize and we’ll be one of the last to get it done. That’s so sad for Maine.”

Sullivan said Maine is losing tax revenue and jobs to Massachusetts, which legalized at the same time as Maine but has already launched its recreational market. Massachusetts brought in nearly $24 million in legal recreational marijuana sales in the two months following market launch. To the north, Canada legalized both adult-use and medical marijuana on a national level. In November, the first full month of legalization, dispensaries sold more than $41 million worth of cannabis.

And it’s not just tax revenue that Maine is losing out on, Sullivan said. Her own career path serves as proof that people who have been waiting for Maine to launch its recreational market can only wait for so long. She left a job in the corporate world to work for a Maine medical marijuana dispensary, with plans to jump into the recreational field, but implementation delays have resulted in her taking a cannabis job in Massachusetts.

“Don’t feel sorry for me,” Sullivan said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity with a big company. But I’m a Maine girl. I’d rather be doing this here.”

She doesn’t dispute the validity of Freedman & Koski’s claim, but regrets the procedural delay and worries it could open the door to other lawsuits that would only further postpone the start of retail sales. Companies involved in the first-round bid could claim new consultants had an edge after reading their game plans. Some newcomers might resent the shortened response deadlines that favor those involved in the first round of bids.

Neither Freedman & Koski nor BOTEC could be reached for comment on Thursday.

