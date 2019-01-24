AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills announced her support Thursday for a bill by that would offer guaranteed no-interest loans equal to a month’s net pay, or up to $5,000, for unpaid federal workers idled by the government shutdown.

The bill, offered by state Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, is modeled after similar legislation passed in Connecticut that would provide a state guarantee to banks who provide federal workers with interest-free loans of up to $5,000.

“This shutdown is exactly the type of gridlock and dysfunction that Maine people are tired of, and we will not stand idly by as Maine people suffer as a result of it,” Mills, a Democrat, said in a prepared statement.

She called on the Legislature to pass the bill as soon as possible.

About 1,100 Mainers are currently being affected financially by the shutdown, according to a release from Jackson’s office. He said his hope is the legislation would help some of those workers keep from falling behind while they await a restart of the federal government and their pay.

“This is a prime example of Mainers looking out for each other,” Jackson said. “If the federal government won’t step up, Maine people will – and that’s not limited just to legislative leaders. During the shutdown, we’ve seen everyday Mainers and small businesses step up to lend a helping hand. Whether it’s restaurants offering free or discounted meals or private citizens partnering to create a one-stop-shop online resource for federal employees.”

Those in the business of lending money also offered support for the legislation.

“Credit unions are always in the business of ‘people helping people’ in good times and in bad, but our services become even more meaningful when our members face challenging situations like the federal government shutdown,” Todd Mason, the president and chief executive officer of the Maine Credit Union League, said.

Christopher Pinkham, president of the Maine Bankers Association said banks also welcomed the legislation noting many were also already trying to help. “We encourage impacted customers to reach out to their financial institutions if they need assistance,” he said. “Our member banks across Maine are working with impacted customers depending upon each individual’s financial circumstances.”

The bill was also approved for consideration on a unanimous bipartisan vote of Legislative Council Thursday. To pass as an emergency measure, that goes into effect immediately, the bill would require a two-thirds support in both the House and Senate before being signed by Mills.

Mills’ staff said she continues to monitor the impact of the federal government shutdown on state government. Earlier this month, Mills along with Acting Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced that the state’s Department of Health and Human Services is distributing federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps, for the month of February early. About 180,000 low-income Mainers and the elderly receive SNAP benefits.

The Legislature also passed joint resolution calling on Congress to end the shutdown. The resolution, largely a symbolic gesture, was headed by state Rep. Catherine Nadeau, D-Winslow. Nadeau said in a floor speech Thursday her son, who is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and currently a federal employee with the U.S. Geological Survey was being affected by the shutdown like many other federal workers in Maine.

“With each passing day, the burden on these workers and their families grows,” Nadeau said. “These workers, the people of Maine and our country deserve better.”

