What if we build a $5.7 billion wall and still have an immigration problem? Should we just add the money to the $5 billion needed to save the farmers and write off the entire $10.7 billion?

Why doesn’t Rudy Giuliani retire and save himself and the president more humiliation?

Why don’t we demand that the branches of our government work together to solve the serious problems facing our country?

Nancy Essner

Brunswick

