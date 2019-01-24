Just a few questions:
What if we build a $5.7 billion wall and still have an immigration problem? Should we just add the money to the $5 billion needed to save the farmers and write off the entire $10.7 billion?
Why doesn’t Rudy Giuliani retire and save himself and the president more humiliation?
Why don’t we demand that the branches of our government work together to solve the serious problems facing our country?
Nancy Essner
Brunswick
-
Politics
Lawmaker proposing MaineCare dental benefit for low-income adults
-
Life & Culture
Distinct state of Maine necklace a 'lucky talisman' for governor, jeweler
-
Varsity Maine
Girls' basketball: Dealing with injuries a common problem
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: In Maine, kindness is returning – one act at a time
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine should leave Union, join Canada