I’ve been living in Ogunquit over 4½ years, having retired after a 40-year career in government and nonprofits and having a master’s in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School. The Ogunquit recall reminds me of my own experience as an activist, in government, and studying many cases about the process of change in local, state and federal government.

The recall controversy appears to be a conflict between an entrenched network trying to “take back” power and a recently elected group of good-government Select Board members trying to bring professional management to a town with a history that includes alleged corruption by a former town manager. When a new Select Board majority upsets the entrenched infrastructure, the former wielders of power usually make an effort to prevent change from occurring.

Change is hard. I’ve experienced this myself as a leader working to advance an organization. The current recall controversy in Ogunquit reflects an impatient resistance to change by folks who seem to believe the town belongs to them, no matter the will of voters who elected the current members of the Select Board. Elections have consequences, and recall shouldn’t be used as a shortcut to avoid our normal electoral system.

I urge the Ogunquit voters who elected our current board to come out again to support the good-government majority now in place. I hope our community will vote against the recall and continue bringing professional town management to this beautiful place by the sea.

Thomas P. Sellers

Ogunquit

