I’ve heard that Canada actually pays its government workers for working.
If the self-inflicted, dysfunctional chaos in Washington continues, I think Maine should secede from the Union and beg Canada to take us. “Première Mills” has a nice ring to it.
Fred Egan
York Harbor
