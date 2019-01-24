I’m writing in response to Staff Writer Randy Billings’ Jan. 21 article “Portland still looking to honor King legacy.”
Billings reported that Portland city staff are working on a proposal to create an educational memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Bayside Trail.
I believe that a location on what’s basically a jogging path would be out of sight and quickly forgotten. I suggest renaming Congress Square Park for Dr. King and locating a memorial there.
Considerable effort was made to preserve this open space. So preserve it with a purpose. If we want to remember Dr. King in a meaningful way, having Martin Luther King Park in the heart of downtown Portland would do just that.
Wayne W. Duffett
Portland
