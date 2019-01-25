Throughout history, there are examples of two sides coming to an agreement over an issue that they didn’t agree on. The more contentious the issue, the more likely it is that both sides had to give concessions in order for it to be resolved. This is called “compromise.”

Unfortunately, what’s going on now is that one side shut down the government and is demanding that the other side agree to their terms before reopening it. This is called “extortion.”

If you’re like me and would rather see compromise, then pick up the phone, call your elected officials and ask them to reopen the government before reaching an agreement on border security.

Doug Mills

South Portland

