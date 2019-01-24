BOSTON — Kelsi McNamara scored 19 points and Julia Quinn and Julia Champagne added 13 points each Thursday night as St. Joseph’s trounced Simmons 72-45.

The Monks (18-0, 6-0 GNAC) jumped to a 23-10 lead and never looked back.

Cassandra Stapelfeld scored 24 points for Simmons (4-14, 1-5).

MIDDLEBURY 66, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 50: Kira Waldman’s 11 second-half points led the Panthers (17-2) over the Nor’easters (9-10) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Waldman finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Colleen Caveney led Middlebury with 16 points. Jocelyn Chaput scored 14 points for the Nor’easters, who got 10 from Sadie Nelson.

(1) NOTRE DAME 77, TENNESSEE 62: Jackie Young had a triple-double and Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points as the Irish (18-1) rallied in the second half to beat the host Lady Vols (12-7), who lost their sixth straight. The last time they lost sic in a row was 1970.

(4) LOUISVILLE 68, (22) FLORIDA STATE 49: Asia Durr bounced back from her worst game of the season with 29 points as the Cardinals (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their fourth straight, beating the Seminoles (16-3, 4-2) at Tallahassee, Florida.

(7) MISSISSIPPI STATE 90, FLORIDA 42: Anriel Howard scored 21 points and led four scorers in double figures as Bulldogs (18-1, 6-0 SEC) topped the Gators (5-14, 1-5 SEC) at Gainesville, Florida.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) MICHIGAN STATE 82, (19) IOWA 67: Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Nick Ward had 21 points with 10 rebounds and the Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) won their 13th straight by topping the Hawkeyes (16-4, 5-4) at Iowa City, Iowa.

Share

< Previous

Next >