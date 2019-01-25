WASHINGTON — Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime informal adviser to President Trump, was arrested by the FBI on Friday after being indicted in the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Stone was charged with seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering, according to Mueller’s office.

Stone, who has been under scrutiny for months by Mueller, has acknowledged exchanging messages during the 2016 campaign with Guccifer 2.0, a Twitter persona that U.S. intelligence officials say was a front operated by Russian military officers who conspired to hack Democratic emails.

Stone, who served briefly as an adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015 and then continued to informally advise him, publicly cheered on WikiLeaks as it released emails hacked from Democrats during the race and before the election claimed he was in contact with the group’s founder, Julian Assange, whom he called “my hero.”

The special counsel’s office said Stone will make an initial appearance later Friday at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Stone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNN broadcast video Friday morning of law enforcement officials raiding Stone’s house in Fort Lauderdale.

The publication of the emails by WikiLeaks embarrassed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and helped disrupt the White House race. In July, a grand jury indicted 12 Russian military officers for allegedly orchestrating the hacks.

Since the election, Stone has denied any contact with Russia or WikiLeaks. He has said he did not intend to imply that he had communicated with Assange directly and characterized his Twitter exchange with Guccifer 2.0 as benign.

Stone, 66, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in May that he was “prepared” to be indicted, saying such a move would be “an effort to silence or punish the president’s supporters and his advocates.”

“It is not inconceivable now that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business or maybe not even pertaining to the 2016 election,” Stone said then. “I would chalk this up to an effort to silence me.”

Mueller and a team of prosecutors have been working since May 2017 to determine whether any Trump associates conspired with Russia to interfere in the election. The president has repeatedly denied any involvement with Russia’s efforts.

Mueller’s investigation had produced the indictments or convictions of 32 people previously, including four Trump associates. On Aug. 21, a jury convicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Former deputy Trump campaign manager Rick Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos have each pleaded guilty to various charges.

Separately, Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in New York to tax evasion, lying to a bank and campaign finance violations that Cohen told a court had been directed by Trump. And W. Samuel Patten, a Republican operative, pleaded guilty in Washington to failing to register as a foreign agent in connection with work for a Ukrainian political party and admitted that he had steered an illegal foreign donation to Trump’s inaugural fund. Neither of those cases were brought by Mueller’s office.

