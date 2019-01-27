I read with interest your article concerning cursive writing (“In a digital world, cursive whooshes back into the classroom,” Jan. 6).
When my son was a young student in the Portland school system, I began teaching him cursive. Subsequently, his teacher told me that students were not taught or encouraged to write or read in script. I found this odd and believed it was a mistake.
How can we expect our children to read original historical documents without this skill? It’s not too late for schools to correct this, unless current young teachers also lack the ability to read and write cursive.
Timothy Wright
Berwick
