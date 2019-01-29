A tractor-trailer that caught fire Tuesday evening was causing significant traffic delays on a southbound section of the Maine Turnpike between exits 36 in Saco and 32 in Biddeford.
A dispatcher for the Maine State Police said were no reports of injuries as a result of the fire, which was reported at about 5 p.m. near mile 33.
