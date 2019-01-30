I choose to be cautiously optimistic regarding Gov. Mills’ appointment of Gordon Smith as director of opioid response for Maine (Jan. 24). We need collective action to accelerate progress, for sure!

I trust that Mr. Smith and others from Maine will be participating in the National Academy of Medicine’s webinar on Feb. 13, which will feature the work it will take to “share knowledge, align initiatives and advance multisector solutions” to improve and report outcomes for those affected by opioids.

We’re finding that approach a recipe for some measured success in the lakes region of western Maine. Good luck to us all – our friends and neighbors will be watching with great interest. I thank the Press Herald for reporting, as transparency is crucial to our collective success.

Cathy Finck

board president, Lakes Region Substance Awareness Coalition

Bridgton

