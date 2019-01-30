The opioid epidemic is a public health crisis that claimed 418 lives in Maine in 2017, yet the Republican response to Gov. Mills’ naming Dr. Gordon Smith to coordinate the state’s efforts to deal with this issue was predictable (Jan. 24). Questioning whether the state can afford to invest in measures designed to confront the epidemic in a meaningful, effective way demonstrates a lack of understanding of what’s required for our state to thrive.

Can we really afford to ignore a public health crisis that’s leaving children without parents, that’s shrinking our already-dwindling workforce and that’s creating immeasurable suffering for our fellow citizens?

After an eight-year drought of investments in Maine’s people, we have no choice but to do what’s required to right this ship and ensure that the state thrives and remains competitive into the future. Do we expect the Legislature and the governor to do that in a fiscally smart way? Of course.

Republicans would like you to believe that we can have a bright future as a state without these investments. We can’t. Believing we can is wishful thinking.

Naomi Mayer

Portland

