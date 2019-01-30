I cannot understand why there was no coverage in either the Jan. 27 Telegram or the Jan. 26 Press Herald of 13-year-old Alysa Liu, the youngest ever U.S. ladies figure skating champion. It was on the NBC-TV news Saturday.

You briefly covered the U.S. Championship pairs, ice dancing and men’s short program in Sunday’s paper (Sports Digest, Page B3), but why no coverage of the ladies’ championship? Alysa Liu defeated last year’s champion, Bradie Tennell.

You don’t even list Sunday’s NBC-TV coverage of the men’s free skate program.

I am disappointed, to say the least, at your figure skating coverage. A sport that takes years of hard work for those who excel, it’s wonderful to watch – and read about.

Cynthia Henriques

Falmouth

