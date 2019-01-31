A motor vehicle accident in Berwick Thursday evening forced police to close Hubbard Road between Keay Road and Ridlon Road, according to a notice posted on the Berwick Police Department’s Facebook page.

Berwick police said that “multiple vehicles” were involved in the accident. Police also said in their Facebook post that there were no life threatening injuries.

The crash took place just after 6 p.m.

Spokesmen for the Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff’s Office said they couldn’t provide any details about the crash. A call to the Berwick Police Department was not returned Thursday night.

