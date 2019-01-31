A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed late Thursday on Route 4.

Police, fire and rescue crews were called to an area near Lower Street at about 9 p.m. for a report of a person who had been struck.

Early reports were that the victim was badly hurt and lying in the road. Police confirmed the person was killed.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department was leading the investigation and remained at the scene late Thursday night. They were joined by Maine State Police and a Lewiston police officer who was assisting with an accident reconstruction.

The investigation was expected to continue late into the night and possibly into Friday morning.

No further information was available about the victim or the driver involved in the crash.

Share