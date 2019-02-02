A man was killed in Wayne Friday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving veered off the road and crashed into a pole, Maine State Police said.

Michael Fitzherbert, 35, of Oxford County town of Hartford, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release Saturday morning from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety. Fitzherbert died at the scene of the crash, off Route 133.

“Preliminary investigation suggests speed was a contributing factor in the crash,” McCausland said in the release.

Fitzherbert had been driving north in the Kennebec County town of Wayne in his 2001 Chevy Blazer when the vehicle went off the right side of Route 133 about 1:30 p.m. Friday and stuck a utility pole, rolling over onto its roof, McCausland said. The road was closed for about three hours.

Readfield and Wayne fire crews and Winthrop ambulance assisted state police troopers at the crash site, along with Winthrop Police, McCausland said.

