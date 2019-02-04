U.S. Sen. Angus King announced Monday that Margo Walsh, the owner and founder of MaineWorks and co-founder of Maine Recovery Fund, will attend the State of the Union Tuesday as his guest.

MaineWorks is an employment company that specializes in providing job opportunities for people who are difficult to place because they are immigrants, have a record of incarceration or are in recovery from substance abuse disorder.

“Margo and her team at MaineWorks have made it their mission to tackle two of Maine’s most serious problems: the workforce shortages that plague businesses across the state, and the opioid epidemic that has devastated families and communities throughout Maine,” King, I-Maine, said in a prepared statement. “Her leadership is an example for all of us, and I look forward to having her join me for the State of the Union.”

Walsh said it was an honor and a privilege to attend the address with King.

“Sen. King’s continued focus on the opioid epidemic, and his efforts to reduce stigma, embody the type of leadership we need from our public officials,” she said in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful for his invitation, and look forward to further discussing the ways we can help Maine people facing personal struggles find economic stability and continued success in life.”

