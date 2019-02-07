The Portland Sea Dogs are changing their name – for one game, anyway. The Sea Dogs will become the Maine Whoopie Pies when they play Reading at Hadlock Field on June 21.

The promotion is being held in conjunction with the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, which will be held the next day in Dover-Foxcroft.

The Sea Dogs – er, Whoopie Pies – will wear special hats and jerseys, featuring a logo with a fierce Whoopie Pie character at-bat. The logo will be on the front of the baseball caps and the left sleeves of the jerseys. The alternate logo depicts a whoopie pie in the shape of the state of Maine and will appear on the side of the caps and the left sleeves of the jerseys.

Share

< Previous

Next >