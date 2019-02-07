SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Two more women have accused former Costa Rican President Oscar Arias, a Nobel peace laureate, of sexual misconduct after a criminal complaint alleging sexual assault against another woman was filed against him this week in the Central American nation.
Eleonora Antillon, a well-known Costa Rican journalist and TV presenter, said Wednesday that Arias assaulted her in the mid-1980s when she was working for his fledgling presidential bid.
In a separate interview, Emma Daly, communications director for Human Rights Watch, said Arias groped her in a hotel lobby in Nicaragua in 1990 when she was working as a young journalist based in Costa Rica.
The New York Times also reported that a fourth woman, a 53-year-old book editor, alleged that Arias unexpectedly put his hand on her leg in 2012.
