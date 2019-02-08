WASHINGTON — President Trump is “in very good health” and expected to remain healthy for “the duration of his Presidency, and beyond,” the president’s doctor reported Friday following a physical exam that lasted nearly four hours and included 11 specialists.

The White House did not release details of the exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and did not say whether more details would be released later.

President Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving on Marine One at the White House following a physical exam. Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster

Trump was seen by a “panel of 11 different board certified specialists,” Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House.

The memo did not include the disciplines of any of the specialists. Typically, a physical exam includes checks of height, weight, blood pressure and other standard measures. Trump said last year he takes a statin drug to lower his cholesterol.

Trump did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia, Conley reported.

Trump, 72, has visibly gained weight in recent years. He makes no secret of preferring a diet of red meat, fast food and sweets. He is not known to exercise beyond rounds of golf. He does not smoke or drink.

Trump’s former physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, became an Internet sensation last year for his public pronouncement that Trump has “incredibly good genes.”

Jackson reported that Trump, at 6-foot-3, was slightly overweight at 239 pounds last year. Jackson said Trump had a perfect score on a cognitive test.

