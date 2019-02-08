AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills unveiled a two-year state budget proposal on Friday that would fully fund Medicaid expansion and earmark an additional $126 million to K-12 education.

In the first budget document of her governorship, Mills would increase state General Fund spending over the two-year period to roughly $8 billion – an 11 percent increase – but would do so without raising taxes or fees, according to overview materials released Friday afternoon. In addition to fully funding the state’s share of Medicaid expansion – to the tune of nearly $150 million – Mills’ budget proposal would provide an additional $5.5 million to combat the opioid crisis and repeal a two-year limit on MaineCare benefits for some opioid treatments.

The current $7.2 billion budget was approved by the Legislature and signed by former Republican Gov. Paul LePage in July 2017, after a tense, three-day government shutdown.

“As Governor my priority has always been to solve problems – to marshal every sector of government and every private organization, business, and person to come together, identify the challenges we face, and create responsible solutions that improve life for every person in Maine,” Mills said in a statement.

“This budget honors the demands of Maine people who have voted again and again for more health care, not less; for investments in education and our classrooms, not cuts; for better roads, lower property taxes, treatment for their loved ones suffering from substance use disorder, and for a state that believes everybody should have a fair shot at a better life. This budget represents a responsible, pragmatic approach that advances our goals while living within our means.”

The budget as proposed will next be reviewed by the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee in a series of public hearings and workshops in the weeks ahead. As with all governors’ budgets, it is likely to undergo substantial revisions before lawmakers approve the two-year spending plan. Her administration briefed legislative leaders and budget-writers on the document Friday afternoon.

Maine’s constitution requires that a balanced budget – one that matches spending with revenue – be signed into law by the June 30, the end of the state’s current fiscal year.

Other proposals in Mills’ budget include:

* Providing an additional $126 million in state aid for K-12 funding over the two-year period, plus $18.5 million for child development services.

* Increasing funding for the University of Maine System, the Maine Community College System and Maine Maritime Academy by 3 percent.

* Allocating money for 15 additional state police positions.

* Committing to creating a pre-release center in Washington County to replace the now-shuttered Downeast Correctional Facility.

The Democratic governor, backed by strong Democratic majorities in both the state Senate and House, will likely have an easier time getting her proposal into law than LePage, who governed with a more divided Legislature, with Democrats in control of the House and Republicans in control of the Senate.

LePage steadily pushed state income tax reductions during a period of sustained economic growth both nationally and in Maine, and Republicans touted LePage’s fiscal accomplishments on Friday ahead of Mills’ budget unveiling.

State Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, who served as LePage’s finance commissioner, noted that the so-called rainy day fund had a record-high balance of $272.9 million and was key to the state’s good credit rating, which saves money when state government borrows large sums in the process of bonding.

In a letter to newspapers Thursday, Millet outlined five points Republicans will fight for as they negotiate on Mills’ proposal. The list included no state tax increases, a “sustainable funding source” for Medicaid expansion and avoiding taking on substantial amounts of state debt. Mills expanded Medicaid to about 70,000 low-income residents on her first day in office after LePage refused to carry out the wishes of Maine voters.



