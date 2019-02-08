NEW YORK — Joy Behar waded into the day’s hot-button issues on “The View” but no mention was made during Friday’s live show about her own use of blackface many years ago.

The 76-year-old led discussions of Jeff Bezos, Cardi B and Frank Robinson, although neither she nor the four other panelists brought up a 1970s-era photo of Behar at a Halloween party with darkened skin dressed as a “beautiful African woman.” It was the second day that she ignored the issue. Neither ABC nor Behar has commented.

