NEW YORK — Things are coming full circle for Henry Winkler in many ways.

The actor, best known for playing “The Fonz” on the 1970s hit sitcom “Happy Days,” is also a prolific author of children’s books and recently paid a visit to promote his latest book at his old elementary school in New York City.

“I thought this was amazing. The way the world comes together,” he said.

His latest book is the 29th in a series, called “Here’s Hank: Everybody is Somebody,” about a kid named Hank who goes to Public School 87 in New York City, the same school the author attended. It’s based on Winkler’s experiences as a child who struggles to read at school.

Winkler had trouble reading as a child and academics were difficult. It wasn’t until he was an adult and his stepson was diagnosed with dyslexia that his own challenges had a name.

In another full circle moment, he recently wrapped a scene in “Barry” and realized he was on Stage 19 at the Paramount lot.

“That is the very sound stage where for nine years we shot ‘Happy Days,”‘ he said.

