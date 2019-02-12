Seven or eight years ago, I purchased a canvas firewood carrier from L.L. Bean. At the time of my purchase, their policy was to stand behind their products with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

I have used the product as intended, and last week, the handle broke. I went to the store to exchange it and was told that since I did not have the receipt, they would not honor the guarantee. I was also told that L.L. Bean stands behind their products, but there were no exceptions to the new policy.

I understand that a company has the right to change their policies, but it appears that L.L. Bean has changed the terms of sales made before the policy change was made. Not impressed.

Alexander Macleod

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >