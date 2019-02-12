NEW HIRES

Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry hired Erica Johanson as a member of the firm’s litigation practice group.

Johanson, of Portland, is an experienced civil litigator with experience in federal trial and appeals courts in Maine and Massachusetts.

The firm also hired Benjamin McCall and Sharra L. Inglis as associates.

McCall, of Portland, is a member of the firm’s government services and land use and permitting practice groups, and focuses on advising municipalities on issues relating to ordinance drafting, zoning, land use enforcement and appeals.

Inglis, of Biddeford, is a member of the firm’s real estate practice group and works primarily out of the firm’s Kennebunk office.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry announced the Best Lawyer, 2019 Lawyers of the Year.

William H. Dale, of South Portland, was recognized for his work in litigation-municipal law in the Portland area.

R. Lee Ivy, of Buxton, was recognized for his work in litigation-trusts and estates in the Portland.

An additional 17 attorneys were named to The Best Lawyers in America 2019:

Natalie L. Burns, Lawrence R. Clough, Sally J. Daggett, William H. Dale, Ronald A. Epstein, R. Lee Ivy, David J. Jones, Charles E. Katz-Leavy, Leslie E. Lowry III, Deborah M. Mann, Patricia McDonough Dunn, Nicholas J. Morrill, Roy T. Pierce, Michael J. Quinlan, Brendan P. Rielly, F. Bruce Sleeper and Richard H. Spencer Jr.

PROMOTIONS

Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry elected J. Casey McCormack as a new shareholder.

McCormack, of Portland, is a member of the firm’s business services and real estate practice groups.

