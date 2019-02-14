FARMINGTON — A Rumford man pleaded not guilty Thursday to driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2018 in a crash that claimed the life of a Dixfield man.

Ethyn Eric Buotte, 19, entered pleas to felony manslaughter and aggravated criminal operating under the influence resulting in death. He was represented by attorney Jeffrey Wilson in Franklin County Superior Court.

Ethyn Buotte Related Headlines Teenager killed in late-night crash in Weld was 4-time state wrestling champion

Buotte was indicted on the charges Jan. 23.

A conviction for manslaughter is punishable by up to 30 years in prison; aggravated OUI by up to 10 years.

Buotte was arrested in July by Maine State Police. The 2005 Toyota Corolla he was driving hit a tree and rolled over late on May 31 on West Side Road in Weld. Back-seat passenger Griffyn Smith, 19, of Dixfield, a graduate of Dirigo High School in Dixfield, died at the scene, according to Maine State Police. Smith was a four-time state wrestling champion in high school.

Buotte and a second passenger, 17-year-old Alysa St. Cyr of Dixfield, were injured in the crash.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: