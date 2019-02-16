There’s a new reason for Katy Perry to sing with joy.

The pop star is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, whom she first started dating in early 2016.

The “Firework” singer and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star each shared a selfie to their Instagram pages showing Perry wearing a flower-shaped ring.

“Lifetimes,” Bloom captioned the photo, while Perry wrote, “full bloom.”

Perry’s mom, meanwhile, shared additional photos from the event to her Facebook page, writing in a since-deleted post, “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day,” according to People.

Bloom, 42, and the “Roar” artist, 34, were first romantically linked in January 2016.

They broke up the next year, before rumors emerged in early 2018 that they’d rekindled their romance.

Perry then confirmed last April amid the speculation that she was “spoken for” relationship-wise during a red-carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

The singer was married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >