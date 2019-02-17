The Maine Sunday Telegram’s reporting of the Episcopal bishop election (“Maine Episcopalians elect openly gay bishop,” Feb. 10, Page B1) made a point but not necessarily the most relevant one.
As a political moderate who is straight and whose only direct acquaintance with Bishop-elect Tom Brown was a brief introduction when visiting his parish years ago, I base my remarks on having watched how he works. There are at least three leadership qualities he possesses that bode well for his anticipated service in Maine:
• First, someone who is young yet honors elders’ wisdom should have energy and insights to offer a state worried about an aging population.
• Second, as someone globally and cross-culturally engaged, he brings a valuable perspective to public, often contentious, debates about who belongs and who doesn’t.
• Third, his encouragement of spiritual well-being when it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by a slew of planetary crises offers direction toward hope and courage to act.
Maybe a better headline and focus for the article would have been: “Maine Episcopal bishop election suggests inspired choice.”
Elizabeth C. Parsons
Portland
