Thank you for publishing public free speech. Thank you for all your hard work to publish.

All of us say things that at times aren’t truly correct. You have corrections for known errors. But at times we don’t know that we could do better.

As I read one of your headlines in last Sunday’s paper (“Maine Episcopalians elect openly gay bishop,” Feb. 10, Page B1), I thought that Ruth Bader Ginsburg would say that you could have done better (as she said of her own comments about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign).

I think that you have labeled a born minority group. The majority of people are heterosexual; I’ve never seen you label them as such. Thank you again.

Lewis E. Phillips

Scarborough

