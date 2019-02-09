Hundreds of clergy members and laypeople convened Saturday in Bangor to elect a new bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Maine.

The Rev. Thomas James Brown, a rector for a parish in Winchester, Massachusetts, was elected from a field of five candidates during a church convention at the Cross Insurance Center.

Brown will be the 10th bishop selected by Maine’s Episcopal Church in its nearly 200-year history. He will replace Bishop Stephen Lane, who is retiring after leading the church for 11 years.

The Episcopal Diocese received 27 applications for bishop last year, about three times the usual number it receives for the position. At the time, spokesman John Hennessy attributed the volume of applications to Portland’s growing reputation for having a high quality of life. The diocese has its headquarters in Maine’s largest city.

Five finalists visited the state last month for a series of “walkabouts” to meet congregations and answer questions.

Brown was elected by a majority of the 261 clergy members and laypeople after the third round of balloting.

“Clearly, father Brown made an impression with the most people,” Hennessey said in an interview Saturday.

Brown has been the rector for the Parish of the Epiphany in Winchester, Massachusetts, since 2009. Before that he spent nine years as a rector for a parish in Brattleboro, Vermont, and was the director of alumni and church relations at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkley, California, after receiving his master’s of divinity at the school. Brown was ordained in 1998.

The election has to be confirmed by 108 other Episcopal dioceses, a process that will take four to six weeks, Hennessey said. The new bishop will be consecrated in June.

The Episcopal Diocese of Maine includes about 10,000 people in 59 churches and ministries across the state.

Episcopalians make up about 3 percent of Maine’s Christian population, according to 2014 data from the Pew Research Center.

